Posted by admin

Obituary: William Wallace ‘Billy’ Downs III, 85, Bardstown

William Wallace “Billy” Downs III, 85, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 4, 1934, in Bardstown to the late William Wallace and Luella Newton Downs. He retired from Salt River RECC as a lineman with more than 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post #121, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Louise Culver Downs (she passed on their 62nd wedding anniversary); two sisters; and 10 brothers.

He is survived by one daughter, Crystal Downs (Pam Trombatore) of Stockton, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, with evening prayers, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church in his memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-