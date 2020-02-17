Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Keith Scott Seals, 48, Indianapolis, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed.
James William Bartley, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $243.
Jackie Edward Allen III, 39, Bardstown, burglarly, third-degree; possession of burglary tools. No bond listed.
-30-