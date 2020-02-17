Posted by admin

Obituary: John Young Howard, 71, Bardstown

John Young Howard, 71, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. He worked as a land surveyor for many years in Nelson County, and attended St. Joe Prep and the University of Kentucky.

JOHN YOUNG HOWARD

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sisters, Joan Smith; and two brothers, Jerry Howard, and Julian Howard.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo Howard of Bardstown; one daughter, Beverly (Todd) Lee; two sons, John Young (Niki) Howard Jr. and and Pat (Mary Ellen) Howard; several brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren, Chase Howard, Lauren Lee, Sammi Howard, Rebecca Lee, Kate Howard, Jack Howard, and Owen Howard; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown. A prayer service is 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Feeding America.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-