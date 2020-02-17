Posted by admin

Obituary: Randy C. Moody, 58, Bardstown

Randy C. Moody, 58, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Lexington, Va. He was born Sept. 13, 1961, in Dunedin, Fla. He was an employee for Arka Express Trucking Company, and a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Moody of Bardstown; one son, David West of Bardstown; his father, Frank Moody Sr. of Old Town, Fla.; one sister, Sherri (Tim) Carey of Quakertown, Penn; two brothers, Frank “Marty” Moody Jr. of Old Town, Fla., and Dennis (Shannon) Markwell of Holiday, Fla.; two grandchildren, Shelby West and Jamie West; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

