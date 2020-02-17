Posted by admin

Obituary: Carl Douglas ‘Doug’ Coulter, 55, Bardstown

Carl Douglas “Doug” Coulter, 55, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1964 in Bardstown. He worked for Southern Glacier and Wine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R.H. and Beulah Coulter.

He is survived by one son, Travis Coulter (Heather) of Bloomfield; his significant other, Donna Highbaugh of Bardstown; one sister, Shelia Coulter; three brothers, Billy Coulter (Peggy), Russell Coulter (Sue), and Bobby Coulter (Barbara); two grandchildren, Samuel Coulter and Samantha Coulter; one stepgrandchild, Kaylin Highbaugh; and one step great-grandchild, Avianna Simpson.

His memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.

