Local GOP meeting to elect delegates, alternates to district, state conventions

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 — All Nelson County voters registered as a republican as of December 31, 2019 are asked to attend the Nelson County Republican Mass Meeting set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Nelson County Public Library, 201 Cathedral Manor in Bardstown.

Participants can check in between 1 and 1:30 p.m, with the meeting set to start at 1:30.

DELEGATE SELECTION. The purpose of this meeting is to elect delegates and alternates to attend the Kentucky Republican District and State Conventions. The District Convention is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 4, 2020, at the Elizabethtown Community College Regional Post-Secondary Center in Elizabethtown.

The State Convention is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 6, 2020, to be held at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Registered Republican voters of Nelson County are to elect three slates:

a slate of 8 delegates and 8 alternate delegates to the District Convention; a slate of 8 delegates and 8 alternate delegates to the State Convention; one delegate from that county to serve on each of the four District Convention Committees: Credentials, Nominations, Rules, and Permanent Organization.

A slate of delegates/alternates nominees will be presented at the mass meeting for a vote. The executive committee serves as the Nominating Committee. Only registered Republicans from the county who supported the Republican Presidential nominee during the most recent Presidential election can be elected to be a Delegate or an Alternate delegate to the District, State, or National Conventions, respectively. If that slate is rejected at the meeting, nominations can be taken from the floor.

SUBMIT NOMINATIONS. If you have any questions or would like to serve as a delegate or alternate to the district and/or state republican conventions, please contact: Brenda Alexander, acting chair, Nelson County Republican Party by email at bgalexander@bardstowncable.net, by message on facebook page “The Republican Party of Nelson County”, or by phone/text at (502) 827-1965 by March 9th.

NATIONAL CONVENTION DELEGATES. Twenty-five delegates and 25 alternates will be elected from the state-at-arge to the National Convention of the Republican Party to be held in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020, through Aug. 27, 2020 in Charlotte North Carolina and to elect Presidential Electors from the State-At-Large.

To be a Delegate or alternate to the National Convention, a letter must be submitted to the Republican Party State Headquarters and received at least four (4) business days before the applicable April 4, 2020 district convention or the June 6, 2020, state convention.

Any registered Republican can mail or fax a letter to State Party Headquarters at:

Republican Party of Kentucky

Attn: Hunter Whitaker

PO Box 1068

Frankfort, KY 40602

Fax: 502-223-5625

or email to:

repnationalconvention2020@gmail.com

The letter shall by addressed to the Nominations Committee, state the person’s interest in becoming a Delegate or Alternate Delegate, and set forth reasons why they should be considered by the Nominations Committee.

The State Headquarters staff will convey the interested party’s nomination letter to the nomination committee of the appropriate convention. No person shall be selected as a Delegate or Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention unless this procedure is followed.

