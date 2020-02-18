Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Charles Wilford Blaine, 36, Boston, failure to appear. No bond listed.
Charles Ray Baize, 40, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed.
George Lamont Greene, 47, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash.
Amanda Christine Huntt, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
Chad Jackson Mattingly, 47, Loretto, flagrant non-support. No bond listed.
Raymond Ritchie Leeman, 27, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed.
Heather Renee Cronen, 33, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (less than 20 dosage units unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Ryan Nicholas Hayes, 27, Mount Washington, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Tammy Lynn Cline, 49, Madisonville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
Derick Lee Goodwin, 51, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; speedin in a restricted zone; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash.
Marci Marie Nicholson, 46, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $163.
