Nelson County High School to host All-County Arts Gala this Friday evening

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 — Nelson County High School will be the site of the All-County Arts Gala beginning at 6 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Art created by local students will be on display in the school’s front foyer and media center throughout the Gala.

At 6:15 p.m., the All-County Musical Theatre will perform in the auditorium, with

students from NCHS, Bardstown, Bethlehem, and Thomas Nelson High Schools.

At 7 p.m., the All-County Choir will perform in the auditorium. There will be performances by two choirs, a 4-6th grade choir and a 7-12th grade choir.

At 7:45 p.m., the All-County Band will perform in the auditorium featuring grades 8-12.

The event is sponsored by the Nelson County Chapter of the Kentucky Music

Educator’s Association

Schools participating are Bardstown High, Bardstown Middle, Bethlehem High,

Bloomfield Elementary, Bloomfield Middle, Boston School, Cox’s Creek

Elementary, Foster Heights Elementary, Old Kentucky Home Middle, Nelson

County High School, New Haven School, Saint Joseph School, and Thomas Nelson High School

