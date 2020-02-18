Posted by admin

Fiscal Court unlikely to pursue purchase of state-owned amphitheater property

Judge Executive Dean Watts, right, and 1st District Magistrate Keith Metcalfe.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 — Nelson Fiscal Court discussed its existing lease with the state for the amphitheater property that serves as home to the Stephen Foster Story.

The property is part of My Old Kentucky Home State Park and owned by the state. When inspectors shut down the amphitheater in December 2017 due to safety concerns, the community, with leadership from local elected officials, rallied around the Drama and raised sufficient funds to demolish to old stage and sets and rebuild new.

At the time — under the previous governor’s administration — the court discussed the possible purchase of the drama property from the state.

With a new administration in the Governor’s Mansion, Judge Executive Dean Watts said he doubted the state would now be interested in selling the property. The court discussed the existing 15-year lease, and agreed it would be appropriate to continue with that lease.

5th District Magistrate Eric Shelburne

ROTARY MOWER PURCHASE DELAYED. The court was ready to accept the low bid of$13,535 for a Bush Hog brand flex wing rotary mower, but questions about comparisons between the specifications of the Bush Hog mower and a rotary mower offered by Big Three Tractor held up the approval.

Magistrate Eric Shelburne told Fiscal Court that he was looking at the specifications and noted that the Big Three mower was equipped with deck rings, a feature that prevents the blades from gouging into the mower deck.

Shelburne questioned if the low bidder’s mower was equipped with deck rings. Shelburne said the rings help the mowers last longer. He also told the court that he believed the court should consider the benefit of buying from a Nelson County vendor, particularly when it comes to parts and service.

County Engineer Brad Spalding said he had a set of specifications that the mower bids had to meet, and he wasn’t aware if the low bidder’s mower was equipped with deck rings. Watts suggested that Spalding investigate the differences between the mower decks, and if the one offered by Big Three Tractor would be the better purchase despite the $800 price differential.

John Greenwell, the county’s solid waste director, showed Nelson Fiscal Court the documentation that has been collected so far regarding the future expansion of the Nelson County Landfill.

EMS ENGINE REPLACEMENT. EMS Director Joe Prewitt told the court that he researched alternatives for an engine replacement for the county’s only four-wheel drive ambulance.

A complete engine is not available, however, a long block (which includes the engine and heads) is available. The court approved a bid of $12,200 by American Tire to replace the engine.

NEXT UP. The next Nelson Fiscal Court meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the second floor meeting room of the Old Courthouse in downtown Bardstown.

-30-