Posted by admin

Nelson County Sheriff urges Fiscal Court to commit to $3 an hour raise for deputies

District 2 Magistrate Gary Coulter, left, and District 1 Magistrate Keith Metcalfe.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa strongly urged Nelson Fiscal Court to make a decision on pay increases for the sheriff’s office deputies.

SHERIFF RAMON PINEIROA

Pineiroa told the court that later this year, the City of Bardstown police officers will be making approximately $5 more per hour than his deputies.

He told the court that the topic had been discussed for months without any resolution or action by fiscal court. He asked Judge Executive Dean Watts to put the topic on the next meeting’s agenda so the court can make a decision.

Pineiroa suggested the court approve a $2 per hour raise effective immediatedly for his deputies. There would be no raise is 2021. The county would increase deputies’ pay an additional $1 per hour in 2022.

The sheriff’s office patrols more than 400 miles of county roads. Since becoming sheriff, Pineiroa said he has added one additional deputy on the road patrol to provided better coverage of the county.

Pineiroa said the pay raises are needed to keep the department’s pay competitive with the City of Bardstown’s police department pay scale.

Watts said he and county treasurer Rhonda Fenwick would need to crunch some numbers and examine alternatives prior to the next fiscal court meeting. Watts said he should have a proposal ready by then addressing the deputy’s pay.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the second floor meeting room of the Old Courthouse in downtown Bardstown.

-30-