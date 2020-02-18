Posted by admin

Obituary: Naomi Ray Firman, 94, Bardstown

Naomi Ray Firman, 94, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 6, 1925, in Nelson County to the late William Albert and Cecila Ann Montgomery Ray. She was a former custodian for White’s Antiques for 17 years and at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church for 14 years. She was a member of Bardstown 1st Baptist Church for 76 years. She loved to read, work puzzles, grow flowers and work in her garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alexander “Dan” Firman; two daughters, Rae Phillips and Donna Greathouse; two sons-in-law, Charles Phillips and Barry Smallwood; one grandson, Terry Phillips; two sisters; and eight brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Lillian Smallwood of Lexington, Ann (John) Payne and Connie (Ronnie “Wiener”) Ford, both of Bardstown; one son-in-law, Sonny Greathouse of Bardstown; four sisters-in-law, Mary Emma Lydian of Bardstown, Mildred Davis and Elsie Lydian, both of Cox’s Creek, and Emma Jean Simpson of Louisville; three nephews, Carl King, Hosea King and Tracy King; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Bardstown 1st Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 20202, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-