Obituary: Mary Alice Curtsinger, 91, formerly of Bardstown

Mary Alice Curtsinger, 91, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown. She was born May 19, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Leslie Thomas and Clevie Shields Curtsinger. She was a former employee of the Butte Knit Sewing Factory as a Quality Inspector. She worked a year at Elizabethtown Sportswear. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She was a professional seamstress and also loved quilting, needlepoint work and loved working in the garden. She had a nurse’s aide certificate, was a licensed beautician and loved singing and playing Bluegrass music with her brothers and sisters. She lived in Bardstown most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Byrd, Martha Kelly, and Pauline Curtsinger; four brothers, William Curtsinger, Estil Curtsinger, Olus Curtsinger and Robert Curtsinger; and one great-nephew, Eric Hellard.

She is survived by one sister, Betty Hellard of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Brother Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

