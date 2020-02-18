Posted by admin

Obituary: Eric Lucas Riley, 40, Springfield

Eric Lucas Riley, 40, of Springfield, died at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was a organ donor.

He is survived by one daughter, Bianka Riley of Louisville; his father, Everett “Hop” Riley of Springfield; one sister, Emily Riley of Springfield; one brother, Ben (Jessica) Riley of Springfield; one niece, Oaklee Riley of Springfield; one nephew, Bentley Riley of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, and 7-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

