Obituary: Charles Michael ‘Mike’ Cecil, Sr., 73, Lebanon

Charles Michael “Mike” Cecil, Sr., 73, of Lebanon, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebaon. He was born on May 4, 1946, in St. Mary’s. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he served many years as an alter server, cantor, and member of the St. Charles Cemetery Committee. He enjoyed visiting and playing cards with the residents of the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home, where he also won the award of volunteer of the year for three years. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Leona Gootee Cecil; his parents, Henry Johnson Cecil and Nina Mae Kelly Cecil; and one brother-in-law, Robert Caldwell.

Survivors include two daughters, Regina Cecil Peyton (Todd) of Winchester and Angela Cecil Druin (Jeff) of Bardstown; two sons, Charles Michael (Deb) Cecil, Jr. of Cincinnati and Steven Wayne Cecil (Marjie) of Williamsburg; five sisters, Agnes Cissell (Carl) of Georgia, Hazel Caldwell of Edgewood, Mary Virginia (Bitsy” Luckett (Jerry) of Georgia, Florence Elizabeth “Teeny” Luckett (Dan) of Versailles, and Suzanne Riney (Philip) of North Carolina; one brother, Johnny (Mary Frances) Cecil of Versailles; 11 grandchildren, Meggan Peyton Fontes of Hawaii, Christa Peyton Brookshire of Illinois, Michael Peyton of Winchester, Chloe Cecil, Jake Cecil, Leona Cecil all of Cincinnati, Caitlin Cecil, Bethani Cecil, Caleb Cecil, all of Williamsburg, Clay Druin and Kyle Druin, both of Bardstown, and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Fontes of Hawaii and Everett Brookshire of Illinois.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon with a prayer service that will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Charles Cemetery Fund.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements

