Posted by admin

State medical examiner rules Bardstown woman’s December death a suicide

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of death of the 44-year-old Bardstown woman whose body was found Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in a field off Sullivan Lane.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the state medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide by overdose of doxylamine, a sleeping medication available by both prescription and in over-the-counter form..

The death was investigated by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Reece Riley.

-30-