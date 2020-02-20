Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Timmy Lee Jecker, 54, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000. Bond is $5,000.
Lindy Anita Lucas, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates. No bond listed.
Steven Bradley Bezy, 37, Boston, tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed.
James Michael Gilliatt, 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Daniel Mirick, 29, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000.
Joseph Allen Tipton, 42, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $925.
William Chance Frye, 29, Mount Washington, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
Johnathon Daniel Ball, 22, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000.
Timothy Dean Bartley, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $415.
Nelson Anthony Guerrero Jr. 24, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or dispostion, all others, $10,000 or more but under $1 million; theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Bond is $20,000.
Lanes Cubi Green, 29, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or dispostion, all others, $10,000 or more but under $1 million; theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Bond is $20,000.
Stephanie Renee Wright, 36, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; promoting contraband, second-degree. Bond is $545.
Matthew David Douglas, 38, New Haven, rape, first-degree; assault, second-degree (domestic violence); kidnapping-adult; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $500,000.
Thomas Jerome Mudd, 55, Lexington, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
