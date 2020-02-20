Posted by admin

Obituary: Tommy Lee Girdley, 70, Bardstown

Tommy Lee Girdley, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Nelson County. He was retired from Jim Beam’s Distillery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the American Legion Post 121, and an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.L. and Betty Jean Girdley; and one brother, Bernice Girdley.

He is survived by one daughter, Lee Ann Bryan (Jason) of Bardstown; two sons, Tommy Lee Cecil of Nelsonville and John Thomas Girdley of Bardstown; four sisters; one brother, three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

