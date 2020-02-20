Posted by admin

Obituary: Clellon Bertus ‘Red’ Boblitt, 72, Chaplin

Clellon Bertus “Red” Boblitt, 72, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1947, in Marion County to Chester and Ollie Belle Hardin Boblitt. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Chesser Boblitt; and his father, Chester Boblitt.

He is survived by his mother, Ollie Belle Boblitt; one sister, Diane (Rex) Curtsinger; three brothers, Leo (Pauline) Boblitt, Larry (Janice) Boblitt, Timmy (Angie) Boblitt, all of Willisburg; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law who were his special neighbors, Marty and Becky Chesser; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Brett Hudson and Bro. Keith Creech officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

