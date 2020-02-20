Posted by admin

LaRue-Carey Insurance Group makes donation to ECTC University Center

Thursday, Feb . 20, 2020 — The LaRue-Carey Insurance Group has announced a donation of $2,500 to support the development of a University Center at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

This investment will advance ECTC’s efforts to expand access to bachelor’s degree programs that help keep local talent local and reduce the cost of higher education.

Alex LaRue (2nd from left) and sons Aaron, (left) and Jack, (right) presented ECTC President/CEO Dr. Juston Pate with a $2500.00 donation from LaRue-Carey Insurance Group in support of the University Center.

“Our family has been blessed to have our adult children stay in the area, where they have helped grow our business and deepen our involvement in the community,” said owner Alex LaRue, an ECTC Distinguished Alumni.

“By offering a cost-effective way to retain our workforce, our region will be uniquely positioned to continue its economic growth.”

Justin Pate, ECTC’s president and CEO expressed his gratitude for LaRue-Carey’s contribution.

“ECTC relies on the support of our community to make transformative initiatives like this a reality,” Pate said.. “We appreciate the LaRue family’s commitment to ensuring more students have opportunities to complete baccalaureate degrees at a fraction of the cost.”

Partners to date in the University Center at ECTC include Eastern Kentucky University, Lindsey Wilson College, Spalding University, and longtime partner Western Kentucky University. All University Center degree programs include in-person instruction and are aligned with high-demand careers.

For more information or to support the University Center at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, visit ECTCforBetterLives.com or contact the Central Kentucky Community Foundation at ckcf.org.

