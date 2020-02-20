Posted by admin

Obituary: James Handley Childress, 83, Buffalo

James Handley Childress, 83, of Buffalo, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hospaus Care Center in Louisville surrounded by his family. He was born March 28, 1936, in Mount Sherman to the late Beckham Hulet and Mabel Elkins Childress. He retired from USDA with 35 years of service and was also a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Childress; and one sister, Altalane Reuiter.

He is survived by one son, J.J. (Bonnie) Childress of Buffalo; one brother, Monta (Martha) Childress of Mount Sherman; three grandchildren, Chloe Childress, Josh Brown, and Chelsea Nall; two nephews, Beckham Reuiter and Jason Reuiter; one niece, Scarlett Murray; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville, with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating, Burial is in the Mount. Moriah Cemetery in Mount Sherman.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

