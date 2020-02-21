Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Corie Michael Newsome, 30, Bardstown, indecent exposure, first-degree; use of a minor in a sexual performance. Bond is $9,500.
Maurice Lee Greenwell, 55, New Hope, contempt of court. Bond is $9,500.
Sidney Neal Donahue, 22, Loretto, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000.
Tara Lee Seward, 30, Louisville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed.
Chad Michael Lindsey, 45, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; knowingly exploit of an adult by a person over $300; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; unlawful access to a computer, second-degree; theft by decetion, include cold checks under $10,000; theft by deception, include cold checks under $500. No bond listed.
