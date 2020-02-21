Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Chad Michael Lindsey, 45, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; knowingly exploit of an adult by a person over $300; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; unlawful access to a computer, second-degree; theft by decetion, include cold checks under $10,000; theft by deception, include cold checks under $500. No bond listed.