Obituary: Charlotte Lynn Gilpin, 58

Charlotte Lynn Gilpin, 58, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 19, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Charlie and Norma Jean Lewis Barnes. She was a former employee of Intertec, loved to play golf, go camping and was a member of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Virginia O’Bryan Gilpin; and her mother-in-law, Ann Gilpin.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Gilpin; one son, Chris (Kelsey) Gilpin of Bardstown; one sister, Sandy (Doug) Cundiff of Bardstown; and one grandchild, Lane Gilpin.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Minh Vu officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

