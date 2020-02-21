Posted by admin

Obituary: Terry Gene Miles, 56, Springfield

Terry Gene Miles, 56, of Springfield, died at 8:40 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home following an illness. He was born in Bardstown on July 27, 1963, to the late James Patrick and Sue Anna Hood Miles. He was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Marie Miles.

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Wimsett of Minnesota; two sons, Tyler Miles of Bloomfield and Kyle Moore of Springfield; four sisters, Angie Boblitt (Timmy) and Patti Casey, both of Willisburg, Jenny Parkerson (Richie) of Bardstown, and Connie Spalding of Loretto; one brother, Joe Wethington of Bloomfield; and four grandchildren, Bentley Miles, Easton Miles, Axel Miles and Alaynah Moore.

The memorial service is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy with the Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

