Obituary: Grace Maria Saia, SCN, 91, Louisville

Grace Maria Saia, SCN, 91, (formerly Sister Grace Ann Saia), died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 68 years.

She served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at schools in Tennessee, Virginia, Arkansas, and St. Helena, St. Thomas More, St. John Vianney, St. Luke, and Whitney Young in Louisville and Holy Name School in Henderson.

From 1972-1978, she served as a social worker in Kentucky. She also served for many years in in school administration at schools in Memphis, Tenn. From 2003-2015, she served as a consultant to urban schools for the Diocese of Memphis.

She wrote Catherine Spalding, Woman of Kentucky, the first book for children on the life of Mother Catherine, published in 2013.

She is survived by one sister, Agnes Saia Smith; her extended family; and her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church at Nazareth followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

The wake is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church at Nazareth.

Memorial donations may go to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

