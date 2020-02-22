Posted by admin

Obituary: Pat Williams, 63, Bardstown

Pat Williams, 63, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Bardstown. He was born March 27, 1956, in Bardstown. He was a self-employed handy man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Sallie Williams.

He is survived by his companion, Vicky Smith of Bardstown; one daughter, Chelsie (Russell) Simmons of Bardstown; four sisters, Agnes Marie Rankin of Lexington, Susan (Vernon) Watson, Dorothy Robinson, and Laverne Williams, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Paul Williams of Bardstown, and Dale Williams of Cheyenne, Wyo.; one grandson, Elijah Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-