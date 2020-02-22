Posted by admin

Obituary: James David ‘J.D.’ Whitney, 81, Bardstown

James David “J.D.” Whitney, 81, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Boston to the late Virgil and Addie Hall Whitney. He was a self-employed homebuilder. He loved fishing, boating and NASCAR (especially the Bill Elliott era). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Wickland Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a true follower of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Burns Whitney; three daughters, Vicki (J. Norris) Curtsinger of Shepherdsville, Pam (Greg) Montgomery of Bardstown, and Cindy Hardeman of Lawrenceburg; one son, David (Tammi) Whitney of Bardstown; two sisters, Louise Young of Cox’s Creek and Linda Welch of Bardstown; one brother, Carl Ray Whitney of Campbellsville; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy go to the American Diabetes Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

