Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Trey Thomas Pursley, 25, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000.

Brian John McNew, 53, 40060, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $213.

Charles Nichols Drury, 28, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500.

Darrell Keith Biven, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000.

Justin Matthew Parrish, 28, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $250.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.