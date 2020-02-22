Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Justin Matthew Parrish, 28, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $250.
William Trevor Sidebottom, 23, Hodgenville, burglary, second-degree. No bond listed.
Darrell Keith Biven, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000.
Gerald A. Nelson, 30, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500.
Charles Nichols Drury, 28, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500.
Daniel Dewayne Beavers, 22, Bardstown, burglarly, third-degree; possession of burglary tools. Bond is $5,000.
Brian John McNew, 53, 40060, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $213.
Trey Thomas Pursley, 25, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000.
-30-