Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Jesse Tyler Nethery, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500.

Chad Alan Chesser, 40, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts); parole violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $26,315.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.