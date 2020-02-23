Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Chad Alan Chesser, 40, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts); parole violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $26,315.
Jesse Tyler Nethery, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500.
Samuel Zachary Neal, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing third-degree. No bond listed.
