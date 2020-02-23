Posted by admin

Obituary: William Dale Lofton, 73, New Haven

William Dale Lofton, 73, of New Haven, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was a former employee of International Harvester, a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 121, a member of VFW Post 5710, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and a wedding photographer in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Eleanor Waldron Lofton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Catherine; and his faithful companions, LuLu and Lucy.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with burial in the St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Jospeh L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in c harge of arrangements.

