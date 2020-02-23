Posted by admin

Obituary: Kevin Andrew Sharp, 58, McDaniels

Kevin Andrew Sharp, 58, of McDaniels, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Louisville on Jan. 11, 1961. He was a carpet installer for Bishoff Flooring. He was a member of Rough River VFW Post and Grayson County Moose Lodge where he enjoyed socializing with his friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Kevin is survived by his wife Teresa of McDaniels; his parents, L. A. and Lillie Sharp of Louisville; three children, – Mike Sims and Stephanie Sims, both of Louisville and Derek Sharp of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Terri Cox of Bardstown and Connie Strickland (Steve) of Munfordville; one brother – Chris Sharp (Cindy) of Shepherdsville; fivw grandchildren, Shelby, Hayden, Sterling, Ariana and Archer; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Central time Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, 308 South Hardin St, Hardinsburg with cremation to follow.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Central time Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.

