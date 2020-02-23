Posted by admin

Obituary: Christopher Joseph Allen, 43, Taylorsville

Christopher Joseph Allen, 43, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at U of L Health in Shelbyville. He was a native of Louisville and was a member of the Spencer Christian Church. He was a construction superintendent for River City Interiors for more than 20 years. His pastimes included his dedication to his physical fitness regimen.

Survivors include his wife, Leigh Ann Allen of Taylorsville; two daughters, Emma Allen of Louisville, Caroline Allen of Taylorsville; two sons, Jack Allen and Harrison Allen, both of Taylorsville; two stepsons, Dustin Donahue and Devin Donahue, both of Shepherdsville; his father and stepmother, David and Sandra Allen of Bardstown; his mother, Sally Allen of Taylorsville; and two brothers, Anthony David Allen of Los Angeles and Shawn Burchett (Mary) of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville, with the Rev. Marc Mobley officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of the Spencer County Animal Shelter, PO Box 910, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

