Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Monty Justin Berry, 28, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed.
Bethany Lynn Burba, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $599.
Jeffery Scott Martin, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident. Bond not listed.
-30-