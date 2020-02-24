Posted by admin

NARFE chapter meeting set for March 2 at Nolin RECC building in Elizabethtown

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 — The next NARFE chapter meeting is 11 a.m. Monday, March, 2, 2020, in the community meeting room of the Nolin RECC building located at 411 Ring Road, Elizabethtown.

The speaker will be representatives from Clarity Solutions. As a 1st quarter service project, the chapter will be collecting items of need for Clarity Solutions. A needs list is posted on the chapter’s Facebook page. Refreshments will be served. All retired and active federal employees are invited. Point of Contact is Sharon Crady at 270-832-8857.

