Isaiah House celebrates milestones in recover at Saturday ceremony

A total of 11 men graduated from the Isaiah House Transformation Program, which is an 11-month program. Photo submitted.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 — Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 was a day of celebration for more than 60 men and women achieving milestones in their recovery at Parkway Baptist Church in Bardstown.

Isaiah House Treatment Centers held its first graduation of 2020, celebrating those who have completed various phases of the treatment program.

Several women who completed the program at Isaiah House’s Lisa Walker Center center were recognized as well as men who completed Phase 1 (100 days) at Isaiah House as well as those who completed the Transformation program, an 11-month treatment program offered at Isaiah House.

Mike Thompson, Isaiah House Board Member and Pastor of Chaplin Baptist Church in Nelson County, speaks at the graduation ceremony at Parkway Baptist Church in Bardstown. Photo submitted.

Around 450 people attended the ceremony, which also featured keynote speaker Choe Sergent, assistant vice president for university outreach at Campbellsville University and Pastor of Junction City First Baptist Church in Boyle County. Sergent is also a 2008 graduate of Isaiah House Treatment Center.

Isaiah House holds a graduation ceremony quarterly. To learn more about Isaiah House Treatment Centers, visit the website at www.isaiah-house.org or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/isaiahhouseinc.

