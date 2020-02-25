Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Ann Nally, 75, Boston

Barbara Ann Nally, 75, of Boston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was a former nurse’s aide at Flaget Memorial Hospital and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. and Sarah Martha Couch Nally; and four brothers, Joseph Robert Nally Sr., Joseph William Nally Jr., Donald Nally and Bernard Nally.

Survivors include one sister, Denise Hagan; one brother, Mark Nally; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-