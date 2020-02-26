Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Lisa Grace Berryman, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts), parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $50,000 cash.

Lauren Elizabeth Berryman, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $400.

Andrew Lee McDonald, 41, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.