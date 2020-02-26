Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Jawan Allen McKnight, 22, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaiine). No bond listed.
Jacob Dylan Jordan, 42, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
Andrew Lee McDonald, 41, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed.
Lauren Elizabeth Berryman, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $400.
Lisa Grace Berryman, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts), parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $50,000 cash.
Joseph Gilbert Chesser, 38, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000.
Kristy Renea Estes, 37, Boston, contempt of court. Bond total $1350.
-30-