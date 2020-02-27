Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph B. ‘Joey’ Mann Jr., 62, Springfield

Joseph B. “Joey” Mann Jr., 62, of Springfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on Oct. 10, 1957, in Lebanon to Joseph B. Sr. and Lillian Derringer Mann. He was a member of the Redemption Point Church of God, a 1976 graduate of Washington County High School and a retired employee of Parkview Home Center of Springfield.

JOSEPH B. “JOEY” MANN JR.

He was preceded in death by one niece, Ashely Elizabeth Young on February 20, 1987.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Spalding Mann; his parents, Joe and Lillian Derringer Mann; two sisters, Regina Young (Dudley) and Rita Mann; three brothers, James “Pogo” Mann (Vickie) and Mark Mann, both of Springfield, and Brad Mann (Jamie) of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Redemption Point Church of God with the Rev. Jeremy Thompson, the church pastor, officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be James “Pogo” Mann, Mark Mann, Brad Mann, Michael Mann, Patrick Young and Terry McIlvoy.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-