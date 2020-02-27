Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Downs, 91, Bardstown

Barbara Downs, 91, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Bardstown. She was born March 24, 1928, in Louisville to the late Raymond and Alice Williams Woodard. She was a 1945 graduate of Bardstown High School, a 1972 graduate of Spalding University, and a 1975 graduate of Western Kentucky University.

She taught for 28 years at St. Joseph School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a lector, Eucharistic minister and member of St. Joseph Parish Altar Society.

Barbara enjoyed spending her days after retirement reading and mastering word puzzles. She loved spending time with family around the pool and the annual Fourth of July trip to Gulf Shores, Ala. She touched thousands of lives as a teacher and was remembered by many as their favorite teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Earl Downs; one daughter, Laura Ann Bishop; one son-in-law, J.I. Greenwell; and one great-grandson, Kelin MacDonald.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary Alice (Tom) Zettel, Barbie (Michael) Bryant, and Susan (Steven) Clark, all of Louisville, and Cece (Randy) Burba of Bardstown; two sons, Joey (Val) Downs and John (Lisa) Downs, both of Bardstown; one sister, Chattie (George) Parrott of Lexington; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, and 8-8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with prayers at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market St., Louisville, KY, 40202.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

