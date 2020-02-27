Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael L. Kays, 73, Springfield

Michael L. Kays, 73, of Springfield, died at 12:48 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born in Lebanon on July 2, 1946, to the late Charlie S. and Dorothy Seay Kays. He was of the Baptist faith, a 1965 graduate of Willisburg High School, a member of the J. Speed Smith Masonic Lodge #298 F & AM at Willisburg, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, a retired trooper with the Kentucky State Police where he served as security detail for former Governors Martha Layne Collins and Brereton Jones.

MICHAEL L. KAYS

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Robinson Kays on May 18, 1981.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Lanham Kays; one daughter, April Mudd (Bobby) of Springfield; one son, Chris Kays of Springfield; two stepdaughters, Geneva Codell (Jim) of Lexington and Sara Buckman (Jason) of Springfield; two stepsons, Eric S. Osborne (Courtney) of Louisville and Steven Osborne (Addy) of Michigan; one sister, Barbara Riley of Avon, Ind.; one brother, Pat Kays (Susan) of Bardstown; and 12 grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Hadley officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and burial rites will be conducted by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Carl A. Riley, Jr., Trey Mudd, Travis Mudd, Patrick Arnold, Ty Kays and Johnathan Kays.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-