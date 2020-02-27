Posted by admin

Obituary: Sue McMurray Brothers, 85, Bardstown

SUE MCMURRAY BROTHERS

Sue McMurray Brothers, 85, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her children and loved ones after her battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 28, 1935 in Salvisa to the late Roger Irvin and Ethel Mae Kemp McMurray. She was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She worked at several jobs including St. Joe Learning Center, ASC office, Kroger, Bardstown Housing Authority and taught many students in her home piano lessons. She lived a Christian life and was known far and wide for her kindness and quiet ways. She was a former member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church where she played piano for more than 40 years and was a member of the New Beginnings Church where she played the organ and piano, taught Sunday School and was a member of WMU for many years at both churches.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Brothers; two sisters, Frances Collins and Betty Manakee; two brothers, Ralph McMurray and Billy McMurray; and one grandson, Jeremy Michael Mudd.

She is survived by one daughter, Tammy (Gerard) Mudd of Springfield; two sons, Mickey (Gail) Brothers and Greg (Rebecca) Brothers, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Griggs, Bro. Barry McGuffin and Bro. Jacob Brothers officiating. Burial is in the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to New Beginning Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-