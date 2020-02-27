Posted by admin

Obituary: Angel Marie Linton, 44, Bardstown

Angel Marie Linton, 44 of Bardstown, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with loving family and friends by her side. She was an employee of In and Out Market.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Sandra Cravens.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jack Linton; one daughter, Brittany Julian (Nathan Brinley); two sons, Jarren Parrish (Lorrie Newton) and Braydon Julian; one sister, Tiffany Risky (Chris); one brother, Ronnie Cravens (Lorie); one stepson, Jacob Linton; two grandchildren, Faith-Lynn Brinley and Elijah Brinley; several aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the chapel at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, the the funeral home.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

