Posted by admin

City’s water department to begin flushing lines starting Monday, March 2nd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s Water Department will begin its annual flushing program Monday, March 2, 2020. Flushing will generally occur between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm and will take up to eight weeks to flush the entire system.

During flushing, customers may experience discolored water or air in the lines. Customers are advised to allow their faucet to run for a few minutes to clear any sediment particles and air bubbles that may have been trapped in the service lines.

The Bardstown Water Department would like to thank its customers for their cooperation during this maintenance program. Routine flushing is very important for maintaining quality drinking water.

If discoloration continues, please contact City Hall at 502-348-5947.

-30-