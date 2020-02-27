Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Rose ‘Rosie’ Curtsinger, 70, Bardstown

Margaret Rose “Rosie” Curtsinger, 70, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born April 29, 1949, in Bardstown to the late Joseph and Catherine Cook Auberry. She was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip James Curtsinger Sr.; one son, Phillip J. Curtsinger Jr.; and one brother, Joseph Auberry.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Biven and Cathy (Leo) Lopez, both of Bardstown; four sons, Joey (Caroline) Curtsinger and Robbie Curtsinger, both of Bardstown, Wayne Greenwell Jr. of Louisville, and Charlie (Tina) Curtsinger of Chaplin; two sisters, Hazel Reynolds and Frances (Danny) Bowman, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Mike Auberry and Keith (Debbie) Auberry, both of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

