Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Robbie Allen Boblitt, 41, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana. No bond listed.

Stacie Lynn Stevens, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,830.

Amber Renee Dile, 22, Boston, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $195.

Jennifer Ann Steier, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; license plate not legible. Bond total is $1,480.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.