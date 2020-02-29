Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Joseph Todd Gribbins, 46, Cox’s Creek, burglary, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing (2 counts); terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $10,000.
Lindsey Lacray Welch, 34, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed.
Antonio Quan Downs, 45, Taylorsville, contempt of court (juvenile public offense). No bond listed.
James Michael Rogers, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Michael Eric Hughes, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container. No bond listed.
Joseph Edwin Culver, 50, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
Dejuan Jerome Batten, 28, Columbia, possession of marijuana; failue to wear seat belts; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $1,000.
Trushawn Anthony Coulter, 20, Hodgenville, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $1,000.
Chyna Dechelle Cissell, 20, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or dispostion, $500 or more but under $10,000. Bond is $5,000.
-30-