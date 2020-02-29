Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Chyna Dechelle Cissell, 20, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or dispostion, $500 or more but under $10,000. Bond is $5,000.

Trushawn Anthony Coulter, 20, Hodgenville, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $1,000.

Dejuan Jerome Batten, 28, Columbia, possession of marijuana; failue to wear seat belts; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $1,000.

Michael Eric Hughes, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.