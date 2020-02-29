Posted by admin

Obituary: Floyd Malcom Gulley Sr., 57, LaGrange

Floyd Malcom Gulley Sr., 57, of LaGrange, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in LaGrange. He was a former carpenter and a member of the Boiling Springs Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Guy Gulley; one grandson, Colton Cotton; and his grandparents, Garmon and Edna Grimes and Guy and Lilly Gulley.

Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Richard and Jamie Cotton; one son, Floyd Malcomb Gulley Jr; his mother, Sue Carolyn Grimes; one sister, Amanda Williams; and 10 grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a service to be scheduled at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

-30-