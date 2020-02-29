Posted by admin

Obituary: Ray Laswell, 69, Cox’s Creek

Ray Laswell, 69, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Nelson County. He was an employee of Ballard Inc.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Kilijian; one brother, Jimmy Laswell; and first wife, Debbie Gootee Laswell.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Laswell of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Chad (Tiffany) Laswell of Shepherdsville and Derrick (Regina) Laswell of Bardstown; two stepdaughters, Megan Marshall and Madison Crowe, both of Cox’s Creek; one step-son, Wyatt Marshall of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Donna Keith, Teresa Alferez, and Lynn Fultz; two brothers, Roger Laswell and Billy Laswell; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Nichols officiating.

Visitation is noon -5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

