Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Eugene ‘Coach Gene’ Cammack, 68, Boston

THOMAS EUGENE “COACH GENE” CAMMACK

Thomas Eugene “Coach Gene” Cammack, 68, of Boston, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born March 14, 1951, in Nelson County to the late Eugene M. “Buddy- Blue” and Virginia Keeling Cammack. He was retired from Barton Brands Distillery. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was known to many youth of Nelson County as “Coach Cammack” due his love of baseball and softball, which led him to coach for approximately 24 years with the city recreational programs, Bardstown High School baseball teams and Nelson County High softball teams. He loved each and every player he coached and it warmed his heart to see each one succeed. He never ever wanted a youth to fail, that was not in his handbook. He taught each one competitiveness but also said “good things come from hard work.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jacob “Jake” Cammack, three half-brothers, Robert Leo Janes, Freddy Earl Janes, and Jerry Clark; and one half-sister, Alice Faye Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa Brussell Cammack; one daughter, Jessica “Jess” (Michael) Medley of Bardstown; one son, Josh (Stacey) Cammack of Bardstown; one half-sister, Judy Hughes of Bowling Green; and seven grandchildren, Emily, J.T., Ryker, Levi, Luke, Zoe and Israel.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, with prayers Monday evening, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests memorial donations take the form of contributions to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or American Cancer Society.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-