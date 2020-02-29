Posted by admin

Obituary: James William Ritchie, 55, Bardstown

James William Ritchie, 55, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb, 27, 2020m at Baptist Hospital East. He was born March 29, 1964, in Nelson County. He worked for Smith Brothers Trucking for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Ritchie; and one sister, Missy Ritchie.

He is survived by two daughters, Jade Ritchie and Jewel Ritchie, both of Bardstown; his significant other, Carol Carey of Bardstown; his mother, Geneva Ritchie of Chaplin; two sisters, Beverly Ritchie of Loretta and Julie Thacker (Harold) of Chaplin; his friend and mother of his children, Paula Travis of Bardstown.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery with the Rev. Tobe Yankey officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, ant 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

