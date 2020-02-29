Posted by admin

Obituary: Ann Bandy Sandusky, 77, Lebanon

Ann Bandy Sandusky, 77, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home. She was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Plastic Products Company in Lebanon and was a Senior Companion Program volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Caryland Goodwin Bandy and one sister, Sue Carol Tucker.

Survivors include one daughter, Tammie Hill (Charles) of Raywick; one son, Darrell Bandy of Lebanon; one brother, Michael Bandy (Phyllis) of Columbia; one niece, Karen O’Daniel (Hugh) of Loretto; four grandchildren, Christina Hill, Cody Hill, Rachel Bandy and Josh Bandy; four great-grandchildren; and long time friends, Mary Catherine Kaiser of Lebanon and Carmel Mattingly of Lebanon.

The funeral is 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

